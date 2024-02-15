Our Story





Bhansa Ghar was born out of a deep-seated passion for Nepalese culture and culinary traditions. Founded by a group of friends who shared a common love for their homeland's rich flavors, our restaurant has always aimed to bring a piece of Nepal to your table. Each dish we serve is steeped in tradition, prepared with the utmost care, and served with a warmth that reflects the hospitality of the Nepalese people.





Our Cuisine





At Bhansa Ghar, we believe in the power of food to bring people together. Our menu is a vibrant tapestry of flavors, featuring everything from the hearty, spice-infused curries of the Kathmandu Valley to the subtle, aromatic dishes of the Terai plains. Our chefs use only the freshest ingredients, handpicked spices, and traditional cooking methods to ensure that each meal is a true reflection of Nepalese culinary artistry.





Our Ambiance





Stepping into Bhansa Ghar, you are greeted by an ambiance that combines traditional Nepalese aesthetics with a touch of modern elegance. Our decor is a homage to Nepal's rich cultural heritage, featuring handcrafted artifacts, intricate wood carvings, and paintings by local artists. Whether you're enjoying a quiet dinner in our cozy dining room or celebrating a special occasion with loved ones, our aim is to make you feel at home.









Join Us





At Bhansa Ghar, every meal is a celebration of India and Nepal's rich culinary traditions and the spirit of its people. We invite you to join us for a dining experience that promises not just a meal, but a journey through the flavors, aromas, and hospitality.





Welcome to our home. Welcome to Bhansa Ghar.