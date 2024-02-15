Bhansa Ghar Nepali and Indian Restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken 65$11.99
A south Indian dish of fried chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices. A succulent and flavorful snack.
A south Indian dish of fried chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices. A succulent and flavorful snack.
- Chicken Chilli$11.99
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken pieces tossed in a hot and tangy sauce with green chilies, garlic, and vinegar. A fiery and delicious appetizer.
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken pieces tossed in a hot and tangy sauce with green chilies, garlic, and vinegar. A fiery and delicious appetizer.
- Chicken Manchurian$11.99
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken balls tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. A delectable and saucy appetizer.
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken balls tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. A delectable and saucy appetizer.
- Chicken Pakoda$9.99
A fritter made with chicken pieces, gram flour, yogurt, and spices. A juicy and tender snack.
A fritter made with chicken pieces, gram flour, yogurt, and spices. A juicy and tender snack.
- Chole Poori$10.99
A deep-fried bread served with a spicy chickpea curry. A hearty and satisfying appetizer.
A deep-fried bread served with a spicy chickpea curry. A hearty and satisfying appetizer.
- Fish Pakoda$8.99
A fritter made with fish fillets, gram flour, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice. A light and flavorful appetizer.
A fritter made with fish fillets, gram flour, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice. A light and flavorful appetizer.
- Gobi 65$10.99
A south Indian dish of fried cauliflower florets marinated in yogurt and spices. A crispy and spicy snack.
A south Indian dish of fried cauliflower florets marinated in yogurt and spices. A crispy and spicy snack.
- Gobi Manchurian$10.99
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. A fusion of flavors and textures.
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. A fusion of flavors and textures.
- Keema Samosa$7.49
A fried pastry filled with minced lamb, onions, ginger, garlic, and garam masala. A savory and spicy snack.
A fried pastry filled with minced lamb, onions, ginger, garlic, and garam masala. A savory and spicy snack.
- Masala Papad$3.99
A crispy lentil cracker topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and spices.
A crispy lentil cracker topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and spices.
- Masala Peanuts$8.99
Roasted peanuts coated with gram flour, rice flour, and spices. A crunchy and addictive snack.
Roasted peanuts coated with gram flour, rice flour, and spices. A crunchy and addictive snack.
- Paneer Pakoda$8.49
A fritter made with cottage cheese, gram flour, and spices. Crunchy and cheesy, perfect with mint chutney.
A fritter made with cottage cheese, gram flour, and spices. Crunchy and cheesy, perfect with mint chutney.
- Piro Aloo (Spicy Potato)$7.99
A Nepalese dish of boiled potatoes tossed with red chili paste, mustard oil, and fenugreek seeds. A tangy and fiery appetizer.
A Nepalese dish of boiled potatoes tossed with red chili paste, mustard oil, and fenugreek seeds. A tangy and fiery appetizer.
- Samosa Chaat$10.99
A popular street food dish of crushed samosas topped with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and sev. A mouthwatering and filling appetizer.
A popular street food dish of crushed samosas topped with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and sev. A mouthwatering and filling appetizer.
- Veg Pakoda$6.99
A fritter made with gram flour, onions, spinach, and green chilies. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
A fritter made with gram flour, onions, spinach, and green chilies. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Veg Samosa$5.99
A fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and raisins. Served with mint and tamarind chutneys.
A fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and raisins. Served with mint and tamarind chutneys.
Vegetarian Specials
- Aloo Matar$13.49
A simple and comforting dish of potatoes and green peas in a tomato-based gravy with cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
A simple and comforting dish of potatoes and green peas in a tomato-based gravy with cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
- Aloo-Gobi$14.49
A dry and flavorful dish of potatoes and cauliflower florets roasted with cumin seeds, turmeric, and coriander.
A dry and flavorful dish of potatoes and cauliflower florets roasted with cumin seeds, turmeric, and coriander.
- Bangan Bharta$13.99
A smoky and savory dish of roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices.
A smoky and savory dish of roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices.
- Chana Masala$12.99
A spicy and tangy chickpea curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and garam masala.
A spicy and tangy chickpea curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and garam masala.
- Chana Palak$12.99
A variation of chana masala with spinach added to the gravy.
A variation of chana masala with spinach added to the gravy.
- Daal Makhani$13.49
A rich and creamy dish of black lentils and kidney beans simmered in butter, cream, and aromatic spices.
A rich and creamy dish of black lentils and kidney beans simmered in butter, cream, and aromatic spices.
- Dal Tadka$12.49
A yellow lentil soup tempered with ghee, cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilies.
A yellow lentil soup tempered with ghee, cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilies.
- Kadai Paneer$14.49
A spicy and flavorful dish of paneer and bell peppers cooked in a kadai (wok) with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices.
A spicy and flavorful dish of paneer and bell peppers cooked in a kadai (wok) with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices.
- Malai Kofta$14.49
A delicious dish of deep-fried paneer and potato balls in a creamy and nutty gravy with cashews, poppy seeds, and cream.
A delicious dish of deep-fried paneer and potato balls in a creamy and nutty gravy with cashews, poppy seeds, and cream.
- Matar Paneer$14.49
A popular dish of paneer and green peas in a tomato and onion gravy with ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.
A popular dish of paneer and green peas in a tomato and onion gravy with ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.
- Mushroom Jalfrezi$13.99
A variation of veg jalfrezi with mushrooms added to the mix of vegetables.
A variation of veg jalfrezi with mushrooms added to the mix of vegetables.
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.49
A decadent dish of paneer in a rich and creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce with butter, cream, and fenugreek leaves.
A decadent dish of paneer in a rich and creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce with butter, cream, and fenugreek leaves.
- Saag Paneer$13.49
A classic dish of soft paneer cubes in a smooth spinach sauce with spices and cream.
A classic dish of soft paneer cubes in a smooth spinach sauce with spices and cream.
- Sahi Paneer$14.49
A royal dish of paneer in a white gravy of cream, yogurt, almonds, and spices such as cardamom, saffron, and white pepper.
A royal dish of paneer in a white gravy of cream, yogurt, almonds, and spices such as cardamom, saffron, and white pepper.
- Veg Jalfrezi$13.99
A colorful and crunchy stir-fry of mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, cauliflower, and bell peppers in a tomato and onion sauce with vinegar and garam masala.
A colorful and crunchy stir-fry of mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, cauliflower, and bell peppers in a tomato and onion sauce with vinegar and garam masala.
- Vegetable Korma$13.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Lamb Specials
Naan Breads
- Aloo Naan$4.99
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.
- Bullet Naan$4.99
- Butter Naan$3.49
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.
- Cheese Garlic Naan$5.49
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.
- Cheese Naan$4.99
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.
- Kashmiri Naan$4.99
- Onion Kulcha$4.99
- Plain Naan$3.29
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.
- Tandoori Roti$3.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.
- Chili Naan$3.49
Goat Specials
- Butter Goat$18.95
A creamy and buttery dish of goat meat cooked with butter, lemon zest, goat cheese, chives and salt.
A creamy and buttery dish of goat meat cooked with butter, lemon zest, goat cheese, chives and salt.
- Goat Curry$18.95
A spicy and aromatic dish of goat meat simmered in a tomato-based sauce with various spices and herbs.
A spicy and aromatic dish of goat meat simmered in a tomato-based sauce with various spices and herbs.
- Goat Masala$18.95
A succulent dish of goat meat cooked with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, yogurt and a special blend of spices called Chettinad masala, which is made by roasting and grinding whole spices.
A succulent dish of goat meat cooked with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, yogurt and a special blend of spices called Chettinad masala, which is made by roasting and grinding whole spices.
- Gongura Goat$18.95
A tangy and slightly sour dish of goat meat cooked with gongura (sorrel) leaves, which are a specialty of the Andhra Pradesh region in India.
A tangy and slightly sour dish of goat meat cooked with gongura (sorrel) leaves, which are a specialty of the Andhra Pradesh region in India.
- Kadai Goat$18.95
A flavorful dish of goat meat cooked in a wok or kadai with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilies and freshly ground spices.
A flavorful dish of goat meat cooked in a wok or kadai with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilies and freshly ground spices.
- Mutton Pepper Fry$18.95
A simple and delicious dish of mutton (goat or lamb) marinated with spices and fried with onion, curry leaves, black pepper and coconut.
A simple and delicious dish of mutton (goat or lamb) marinated with spices and fried with onion, curry leaves, black pepper and coconut.
- Mutton Rogan Josh$18.95
A rich and aromatic dish of mutton (goat or lamb) cooked in a red gravy with onion, ginger, garlic, yogurt and various spices, especially Kashmiri red chili and alkanet flower, which gives it a deep red color.
A rich and aromatic dish of mutton (goat or lamb) cooked in a red gravy with onion, ginger, garlic, yogurt and various spices, especially Kashmiri red chili and alkanet flower, which gives it a deep red color.
Seafood Specials
- Coconut Fried Fish$19.95
A simple and delicious dish of fish fillets coated in a coconut and bread crumb mixture, and fried until golden and crisp.
A simple and delicious dish of fish fillets coated in a coconut and bread crumb mixture, and fried until golden and crisp.
- Malabahar Fish Curry$19.95
A creamy and spicy fish curry from the Malabar region of India, made with seer fish, tamarind, coconut, and aromatic spices.
A creamy and spicy fish curry from the Malabar region of India, made with seer fish, tamarind, coconut, and aromatic spices.
- Shrimp Coconut$19.95
A variation of coconut shrimp, where the shrimp are cooked in a coconut milk sauce with onion, ginger, garlic, curry powder, and cilantro.
A variation of coconut shrimp, where the shrimp are cooked in a coconut milk sauce with onion, ginger, garlic, curry powder, and cilantro.
- Seafood Coconut Korma$19.95
A combination of shrimp coconuts and shrimp korma, where the shrimp are coated in coconut and fried, then simmered in a yogurt and coconut milk sauce with spices and tomatoes.
A combination of shrimp coconuts and shrimp korma, where the shrimp are coated in coconut and fried, then simmered in a yogurt and coconut milk sauce with spices and tomatoes.
- Shrimp Curry$19.95
A flavorful and easy shrimp curry with a coconut and tomato-based sauce, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and Indian spices.
A flavorful and easy shrimp curry with a coconut and tomato-based sauce, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and Indian spices.
- Shrimp Korma$19.95
A mild and creamy shrimp curry with yogurt, coconut milk, almonds, and garam masala. This dish is rich and satisfying, and has a subtle sweetness from the coconut and yogurt.
A mild and creamy shrimp curry with yogurt, coconut milk, almonds, and garam masala. This dish is rich and satisfying, and has a subtle sweetness from the coconut and yogurt.
- Seafood Tikka Masala$19.95
A popular Indian dish of shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and cooked in a creamy and fragrant tomato sauce.
A popular Indian dish of shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and cooked in a creamy and fragrant tomato sauce.
Chicken Specials
- Butter Chicken$16.95
A rich and creamy Indian curry made with chicken cooked in a spiced tomato and butter sauce. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, but with more butter and less spices.
A rich and creamy Indian curry made with chicken cooked in a spiced tomato and butter sauce. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, but with more butter and less spices.
- Chicken Coconut Korma$16.95
A variation of chicken korma with coconut milk added to the gravy for a more tropical flavor.
A variation of chicken korma with coconut milk added to the gravy for a more tropical flavor.
- Chicken Curry$16.95
A generic term for various chicken dishes cooked in a spiced sauce, often with onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, or nuts.
A generic term for various chicken dishes cooked in a spiced sauce, often with onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, or nuts.
- Chicken Do Pyaza$16.95
A semi-dry chicken curry with double the amount of onions (do pyaza means two onions) that are cooked in two different ways: caramelized and sautéed.
A semi-dry chicken curry with double the amount of onions (do pyaza means two onions) that are cooked in two different ways: caramelized and sautéed.
- Chicken Jalfrezi$16.95
A tangy and colorful stir-fry of chicken and vegetables in a tomato-based sauce with green chilies, vinegar, and garam masala.
A tangy and colorful stir-fry of chicken and vegetables in a tomato-based sauce with green chilies, vinegar, and garam masala.
- Chicken Korma$16.95
A rich and creamy chicken dish simmered in a yogurt and cashew nut gravy with mild spices and herbs.
A rich and creamy chicken dish simmered in a yogurt and cashew nut gravy with mild spices and herbs.
- Chicken Pepper Fry$16.95
A simple and quick chicken dish with a peppery kick, seasoned with black pepper, curry leaves, and lemon juice.
A simple and quick chicken dish with a peppery kick, seasoned with black pepper, curry leaves, and lemon juice.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.95
Boneless chicken cooked in a subtly spiced tomato cream sauce.
Boneless chicken cooked in a subtly spiced tomato cream sauce.
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
A fiery and tangy chicken curry with made with potato, red chilies, garlic, and other spices.
A fiery and tangy chicken curry with made with potato, red chilies, garlic, and other spices.
- Gongura Chicken$16.95
A sour and spicy chicken curry with gongura leaves (also known as sorrel or roselle).
A sour and spicy chicken curry with gongura leaves (also known as sorrel or roselle).
- Kadai Chicken$16.95
Also known as Karahi Chicken. Slow-cooked chicken in a tomato sauce and Himalayan spices.
Also known as Karahi Chicken. Slow-cooked chicken in a tomato sauce and Himalayan spices.
- Mango Chicken$16.95
A sweet and savory chicken dish with ripe mango pulp, coconut milk, and curry spices.
A sweet and savory chicken dish with ripe mango pulp, coconut milk, and curry spices.
Tandoori Specials
- Achari Kabab$17.95
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.95
Minced chicken mixed with Himalayan spices and grilled in a clay oven.
Minced chicken mixed with Himalayan spices and grilled in a clay oven.
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$17.95
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.
- Lamb Chops$29.99
- Malai Kabab$18.95
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$18.95
- Tandoori Chicken$16.95
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.
- Tandoori Shrimp$19.95
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.
Rice & Biryani
- Chicken Boneless Biryani$18.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$17.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Egg Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.
- Goat Dum Biryani$19.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Jeera Rice$3.49
- Lamb Dum Biryani$19.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
- Vegetable Biryani$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
MoMo Corner
- Chicken Steamed MoMo$11.99
- Chicken Fried MoMo$12.99
- Chicken Chilli MoMo$13.99
- Chicken Jhol MoMo$14.99
- Kothe MoMo$14.99
- Vegetarian MoMo$10.99
- Vegetarian Fried MoMo$11.99
- Vegetarian Chilli MoMo$12.99
- Vegetarian Jhol MoMo$13.99
Vegetarian Chilli MoMo
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Tea Specials
- Chai$3.49
Indian milk tea served hot.
Indian milk tea served hot.
- Mango Lassi$4.99
Creamy blend of ripe mangoes and yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
Creamy blend of ripe mangoes and yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
- Sweet Lassi$4.49
Refreshing blend of yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
Refreshing blend of yogurt, milk, sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom.
Dessert
Desserts
- Fried Ice Cream$6.99
- Gulab Jamun$4.49
Delicious fried dough balls soaked in fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water.
Delicious fried dough balls soaked in fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water.
- Kheer$3.99
Kheer is a traditional South Asian dessert made primarily with milk, sweet spices, and rice.
Kheer is a traditional South Asian dessert made primarily with milk, sweet spices, and rice.
- Malai Kulfi$5.99
- Mango Kulfi$5.99
- Matka Kulfi$6.99
- Mochi Ice-Cream$5.99
- NY Cheese Cake$5.99
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.99
- Rasmalai$5.99
A rich cheesecake without a crust.
A rich cheesecake without a crust.