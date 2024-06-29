Bhansa Ghar Nepali and Indian Restaurant
Featured Items
Appetizers
- Chicken 65
A south Indian dish of fried chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spices. A succulent and flavorful snack.$11.99
- Chicken Chilli
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken pieces tossed in a hot and tangy sauce with green chilies, garlic, and vinegar. A fiery and delicious appetizer.$11.99
- Chicken Manchurian
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried chicken balls tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. A delectable and saucy appetizer.$11.99
- Chicken Pakoda
A fritter made with chicken pieces, gram flour, yogurt, and spices. A juicy and tender snack.$9.99
- Chole Poori
A deep-fried bread served with a spicy chickpea curry. A hearty and satisfying appetizer.$10.99
- Fish Pakoda
A fritter made with fish fillets, gram flour, ginger, garlic, and lemon juice. A light and flavorful appetizer.$8.99
- Gobi 65
A south Indian dish of fried cauliflower florets marinated in yogurt and spices. A crispy and spicy snack.$10.99
- Gobi Manchurian
A Indo-Chinese dish of fried cauliflower florets tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. A fusion of flavors and textures.$10.99
- Keema Samosa
A fried pastry filled with minced chicken, onions, ginger, garlic, and garam masala. A favorite savory and spicy snack.$7.49
- Masala Papad
A crispy lentil cracker topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and spices.$3.99
- Paneer Pakoda
A fritter made with cottage cheese, gram flour, and spices. Crunchy and cheesy, perfect with mint chutney.$8.49
- Piro Aloo (Spicy Potato)
A Nepalese dish of boiled potatoes tossed with red chili paste, mustard oil, and fenugreek seeds. A tangy and fiery appetizer.$7.99
- Samosa Chaat
A popular street food dish of crushed samosas topped with chickpea curry, yogurt, chutneys, and sev. A mouthwatering and filling appetizer.$10.99
- Veg Pakoda
A fritter made with gram flour, onions, spinach, and green chilies. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.$6.99
- Veg Samosa
A fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and raisins. Served with mint and tamarind chutneys.$5.99
- Egg Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$12.99
- Veg Hakka Noodles$11.99
- Paneer Chilli$11.99
Food
Chicken Specials
- Butter Chicken
A rich and creamy Indian curry made with chicken cooked in a spiced tomato and butter sauce. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, but with more butter and less spices.$16.95
- Chicken Coconut Korma
A variation of chicken korma with coconut milk added to the gravy for a more tropical flavor.$16.95
- Chicken Curry
A generic term for various chicken dishes cooked in a spiced sauce, often with onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, or nuts.$16.95
- Chicken Do Pyaza
A semi-dry chicken curry with double the amount of onions (do pyaza means two onions) that are cooked in two different ways: caramelized and sautéed.$16.95
- Chicken Jalfrezi
A tangy and colorful stir-fry of chicken and vegetables in a tomato-based sauce with green chilies, vinegar, and garam masala.$16.95
- Chicken Korma
A rich and creamy chicken dish simmered in a yogurt and cashew nut gravy with mild spices and herbs.$16.95
- Chicken Pepper Fry
A simple and quick chicken dish with a peppery kick, seasoned with black pepper, curry leaves, and lemon juice.$16.95
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless chicken cooked in a subtly spiced tomato cream sauce.$16.95
- Chicken Vindaloo
A fiery and tangy chicken curry with made with potato, red chilies, garlic, and other spices.$16.95
- Gongura Chicken
A sour and spicy chicken curry with gongura leaves (also known as sorrel or roselle).$16.95
- Kadai Chicken
Also known as Karahi Chicken. Slow-cooked chicken in a tomato sauce and Himalayan spices.$16.95
- Mango Chicken
A sweet and savory chicken dish with ripe mango pulp, coconut milk, and curry spices.$16.95
Goat Specials
- Butter Goat
A creamy and buttery dish of goat meat cooked with butter, lemon zest, goat cheese, chives and salt.$18.95
- Goat Curry
A spicy and aromatic dish of goat meat simmered in a tomato-based sauce with various spices and herbs.$18.95
- Goat Masala
A succulent dish of goat meat cooked with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, yogurt and a special blend of spices called Chettinad masala, which is made by roasting and grinding whole spices.$18.95
- Gongura Goat
A tangy and slightly sour dish of goat meat cooked with gongura (sorrel) leaves, which are a specialty of the Andhra Pradesh region in India.$18.95
- Kadai Goat
A flavorful dish of goat meat cooked in a wok or kadai with onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, green chilies and freshly ground spices.$18.95
- Mutton Pepper Fry
A simple and delicious dish of mutton (goat or lamb) marinated with spices and fried with onion, curry leaves, black pepper and coconut.$18.95
- Mutton Rogan Josh
A rich and aromatic dish of mutton (goat or lamb) cooked in a red gravy with onion, ginger, garlic, yogurt and various spices, especially Kashmiri red chili and alkanet flower, which gives it a deep red color.$18.95
Lamb Specials
- Butter Lamb
Tender lamb simmered in a velvety buttery sauce infused with aromatic spices, creating a symphony of taste that's truly unforgettable.$18.95
- Lamb Coconut Korma
Indulge in the exquisite fusion of tender lamb simmered in a rich coconut-infused curry, blended with aromatic spices.$18.95
- Lamb Curry
Tender lamb cooked in aromatic spices, tomatoes, and onions, creating a rich and flavorful curry, a delicious taste of India and Nepal.$18.95
- Lamb Kadai
Tender lamb cooked with aromatic spices, tomatoes, and bell peppers, simmered to perfection in a traditional Indian/Nepalese kadai.$18.95
- Lamb Korma
Tender lamb cooked in a rich, creamy sauce infused with aromatic spices.$18.95
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Tender lamb simmered in aromatic spices, tomatoes, and yogurt.$18.95
- Lamb Vindaloo
A tantalizing blend of tender lamb, tangy vinegar, and bold Indian spices.$18.95
- Lamb Tikka Masala
Tender lamb marinated in aromatic spices, grilled to perfection, and simmered in a rich, creamy tomato-based sauce with hints of traditional Indian flavors.$18.95
- Lamb Saag$18.95
MoMo Corner
- Chicken Steamed MoMo
Tender chicken wrapped in delicate dough, steamed to perfection, offering a flavorful twist on traditional Indian/Nepalese MoMo dumplings.$11.99
- Chicken Fried MoMo
Delight in our Chicken Fried MoMo: tender dumplings filled with seasoned chicken, crisp-fried to perfection, a flavorful fusion for your palate.$12.99
- Chicken Chilli MoMo
Spicy dumplings filled with seasoned chicken. A delightful blend of flavors in every bite.$13.99
- Chicken Jhol MoMo
Tender chicken dumplings steamed to perfection, served in a savory and aromatic broth, Chicken Jhol MoMo is a flavor-packed delight from Nepal.$14.99
- Chicken Kothe MoMo
Delight in the savory goodness of our Kothe MoMo, tender dumplings filled with seasoned meats or veggies, a Nepalese culinary treasure!$14.99
- Vegetarian MoMo
Savor our exquisite Vegetarian MoMo: delicate dumplings filled with a medley of fresh vegetables, spices, and served with savory dipping sauces.$10.99
- Vegetarian Fried MoMo
Savor the exquisite flavors of our Vegetarian Fried MoMo, a delightful fusion of spices and veggies, crispy on the outside, tender within.$11.99
- Vegetarian Chilli MoMo
Savor the vibrant flavors of our Vegetarian Chilli MoMo, a delightful fusion of Indian and Nepalese cuisine, packed with savory spices and veggies.$12.99
- Vegetarian Jhol MoMo
Delight in the savory blend of spices with our Vegetarian Jhol MoMo, a Nepalese specialty featuring steamed dumplings in a flavorful broth$13.99
Naan Breads
- Aloo Naan
Flat bread filled with mashed potato and baked in a clay oven.$4.99
- Bullet Naan
A spicy and savory Indian flatbread.$4.99
- Butter Naan
Flat Bread baked in clay oven and drenched with butter.$3.49
- Cheese Garlic Naan
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.$5.49
- Cheese Naan
Freshly baked flat bread filled with molten layer of cheese and baked in a clay oven.$4.99
- Garlic Naan
Freshly baked flatbread with garlic topping.$3.99
- Kashmiri Naan
Soft naan bread filled with a delightful blend of dried fruits, nuts, and spices.$4.99
- Onion Kulcha
A savory Indian flatbread stuffed with spiced onions, baked to perfection, and served hot from the tandoor.$4.99
- Plain Naan
Popular Indian-style leavened soft flatbread baked on the wall lining of the clay oven.$3.29
- Tandoori Roti
Flatbread made with whole wheat and baked in clay oven.$3.49
- Chili Naan
A flavorful blend of traditional Indian spices infused into warm, fluffy naan bread.$3.49
Rice & Biryani
- Chicken Boneless Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$18.99
- Chicken Dum Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$17.99
- Egg Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with Egg and Himalayan Flavor's Spices.$16.99
- Goat Dum Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with bone-in Goat and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$19.99
- Jeera Rice
Fragrant basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds, a staple in Indian and Nepalese cuisine, offering a subtle aromatic delight.$3.49
- Lamb Dum Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless lamb and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.$19.99
- Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.$16.99
Seafood Specials
- Coconut Fish Curry
A simple and delicious dish of fish fillets coated in a coconut and bread crumb mixture, and fried until golden and crisp.$19.95
- Malabahar Fish Curry
A creamy and spicy fish curry from the Malabar region of India, made with seer fish, tamarind, coconut, and aromatic spices.$19.95
- Shrimp Coconut
A variation of coconut shrimp, where the shrimp are cooked in a coconut milk sauce with onion, ginger, garlic, curry powder, and cilantro.$19.95OUT OF STOCK
- Seafood Coconut Korma
A combination of shrimp coconuts and shrimp korma, where the shrimp are coated in coconut and fried, then simmered in a yogurt and coconut milk sauce with spices and tomatoes.$19.95
- Shrimp Curry
A flavorful and easy shrimp curry with a coconut and tomato-based sauce, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and Indian spices.$19.95
- Shrimp Korma
A mild and creamy shrimp curry with yogurt, coconut milk, almonds, and garam masala. This dish is rich and satisfying, and has a subtle sweetness from the coconut and yogurt.$19.95
- Seafood Tikka Masala
A popular Indian dish of shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and cooked in a creamy and fragrant tomato sauce.$19.95
Tandoori Specials
- Achari Kabab
Tender kababs marinated in traditional Indian/Nepalese achari spices, grilled to perfection.$17.95
- Chicken Seekh Kabab
Minced chicken mixed with Himalayan spices and grilled in a clay oven.$16.95
- Chicken Tikka Kabab
Juicy boneless chicken marinated in aromatic spices, grilled in a clay oven.$17.95
- Lamb Chops
Tender lamb chops marinated in traditional Indian spices, grilled to perfection.$29.99OUT OF STOCK
- Malai Kabab
Barbecued slices of chicken marinated in Himalayan spices and cooked in clay.$18.95
- Paneer Tikka Kabab$18.95
- Tandoori Chicken
Bone in chicken grilled in clay oven with Himalayan spices.$16.95
- Tandoori Shrimp
Juicy shrimp marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a clay oven.$19.95
Vegetarian Specials
- Aloo Matar
A simple and comforting dish of potatoes and green peas in a tomato-based gravy with cumin, coriander, and turmeric.$13.49
- Aloo-Gobi
A dry and flavorful dish of potatoes and cauliflower florets roasted with cumin seeds, turmeric, and coriander.$14.49
- Bangan Bharta
A smoky and savory dish of roasted eggplant mashed and cooked with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices.$13.99
- Chana Masala
A spicy and tangy chickpea curry cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and garam masala.$12.99
- Chana Palak
A variation of chana masala with spinach added to the gravy.$12.99
- Daal Makhani
A rich and creamy dish of black lentils and kidney beans simmered in butter, cream, and aromatic spices.$13.49
- Dal Tadka
A yellow lentil soup tempered with ghee, cumin seeds, garlic, and red chilies.$12.49
- Kadai Paneer
A spicy and flavorful dish of paneer and bell peppers cooked in a kadai (wok) with onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices.$14.49
- Malai Kofta
A delicious dish of deep-fried paneer and potato balls in a creamy and nutty gravy with cashews, poppy seeds, and cream.$14.49
- Matar Paneer
A popular dish of paneer and green peas in a tomato and onion gravy with ginger, garlic, and fenugreek leaves.$14.49
- Mushroom Jalfrezi
A variation of veg jalfrezi with mushrooms added to the mix of vegetables.$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
A decadent dish of paneer in a rich and creamy tomato and cashew nut sauce with butter, cream, and fenugreek leaves.$14.49
- Saag Paneer
A classic dish of soft paneer cubes in a smooth spinach sauce with spices and cream.$13.49
- Sahi Paneer
A royal dish of paneer in a white gravy of cream, yogurt, almonds, and spices such as cardamom, saffron, and white pepper.$14.49
- Veg Jalfrezi
A colorful and crunchy stir-fry of mixed vegetables such as carrots, beans, cauliflower, and bell peppers in a tomato and onion sauce with vinegar and garam masala.$13.99
- Vegetable Korma
A delightful blend of seasonal vegetables cooked in a creamy coconut and cashew sauce, infused with aromatic spices. A comforting classic from Indian and Nepalese kitchens.$13.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Indulge in the rich flavors of our Paneer Tikka Masala, featuring succulent cubes of paneer marinated in aromatic spices, simmered in a creamy tomato-based gravy.$14.99
Dessert
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun
Delicious fried dough balls soaked in fragrant sugar syrup flavored with rose water.$4.49
- Kheer
Kheer is a traditional South Asian dessert made primarily with milk, sweet spices, and rice.$3.99
- Malai Kulfi$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Kulfi$5.99OUT OF STOCK
- Matka Kulfi$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Cake$5.99
- Pistachio Kulfi$5.99
- Rasmalai
A rich cheesecake without a crust.$5.99
- Gajar Ka Haluwa$3.99